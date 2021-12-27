6 Meridian Takes $229,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 187,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,603,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

