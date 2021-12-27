68,480 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Bought by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $71.76 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19.

