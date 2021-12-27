$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $7.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the lowest is $7.27 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.07 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 188,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 105,436 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,413 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

