7,008 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

