$720.45 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $720.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.45 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $620.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 157.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 88,225 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 88.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.48. 9,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,064. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

