$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $33.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

FIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $3.97. 322,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $226.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.53. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

