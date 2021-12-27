786 Shares in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 113,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $736,604 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $48.20 on Monday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $670.22 million, a P/E ratio of 160.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

