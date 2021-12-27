94,166 Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Afya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of Afya stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 1,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.