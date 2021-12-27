9,560 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

