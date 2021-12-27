A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

