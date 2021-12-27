AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.00. 35,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,666. The company has a market cap of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.