Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

