Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $7.29 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.