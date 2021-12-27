Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stake Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of PPLT opened at $90.71 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $122.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.