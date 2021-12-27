Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,040 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $132.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.