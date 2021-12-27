Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.62. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $108.79 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.