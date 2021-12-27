Accel Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.79. 26,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

