Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 22.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.92. 22,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,424. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

