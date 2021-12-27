Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

NYSE ACN opened at $403.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.64. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

