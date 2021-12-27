Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $47,055,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $39,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,463,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AYI opened at $208.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

