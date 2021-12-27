AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $903,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

