AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $781,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3,393.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $352.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.47 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.16 and a 200-day moving average of $419.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

