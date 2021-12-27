AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 31,708 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.66 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

