AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 6,084 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

