AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $106.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $107.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

