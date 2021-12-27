AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,611,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 220,567 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $80.30 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

