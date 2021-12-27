AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $136.48 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

