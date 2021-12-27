AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,725,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 248,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

