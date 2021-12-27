AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,987 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of CM stock opened at $115.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

