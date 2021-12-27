Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,811 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

