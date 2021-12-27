Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

