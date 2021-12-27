Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

