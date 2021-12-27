Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,943 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

