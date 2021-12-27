Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Reduced by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 256,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $324.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

