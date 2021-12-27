Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.64. 15,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,808. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

