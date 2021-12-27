Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,473. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

