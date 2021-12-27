Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1,184.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 514.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 524.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

