Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

