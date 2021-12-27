Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after buying an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $61.87 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

