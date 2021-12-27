Allworth Financial LP Has $107,000 Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDU. Essex LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $2,893,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $86.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $87.57.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

