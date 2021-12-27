Allworth Financial LP Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after acquiring an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $249.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $250.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

