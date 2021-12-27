Allworth Financial LP Purchases 54 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $339.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $343.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

