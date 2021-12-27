Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,287,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 19,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 44,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Synopsys by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $366.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.60 and its 200-day moving average is $313.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $368.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

