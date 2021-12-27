Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,758.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

