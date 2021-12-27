Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Edison International stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

