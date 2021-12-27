Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $311.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.34. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $236.11 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.21.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

