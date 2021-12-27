Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,078 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $242.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $244.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

