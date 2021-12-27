Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 810 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $264.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.95. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

