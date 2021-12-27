Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 453,519 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 453,519 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $97.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

