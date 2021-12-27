Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of ($5.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%.

Several analysts have commented on ALTM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ALTM stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,526. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 3.56. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

